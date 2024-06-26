ACCA report explains how accountants help SMEs overcome challenges

LAHORE: Empathy, adaptability and the human touch are vital to SMEs navigating through today’s dynamic and challenging business landscape, according to a new report launched by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

This collection of stories and a toolkit brings together real-world experiences from finance leaders, entrepreneurs, and business support organisations across the globe, showcasing the role of accountants in guiding SMEs through the challenges and opportunities of today’s dynamic business landscape.

Aleksandra Zaronina-Kirillova, ACCA’s Head of SME Professional Insights, says: “In a world where SMEs are confronted with rapid change, from navigating digital transformation and sustainability, to managing talent shortages and inflation, the role of accountancy professionals as empathetic and indispensable partners has never been more vital.”

“Accountants, with their unique blend of financial expertise, strategic vision, and human understanding, are the listeners, the problem-solvers, and the trusted advisors who stand alongside entrepreneurs, offering not just financial guidance, but also emotional support and a deep understanding of the human stories behind the businesses they serve. This collection of stories celebrates successes from around the world.”

The report, Accountants at the heart of SME resilience and growth, includes a range of stories from around the world – in written and video formats - designed to be a useful resource for SMEs and the accountancy professionals who support them. It also includes a toolkit offering practical tools and insights on a range of topics of interest to SMEs.

To support the launch, ACCA is hosting a webinar on June 27, providing a platform for discussion and deeper insights into the toolkit. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts, ask questions, and learn more about the strategic role of accountancy professionals in empowering SMEs.

