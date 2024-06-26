AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Markets Print 2024-06-26

Iron ore pares losses

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices pared losses on Tuesday, helped by demand for the key steelmaking ingredient and renewed stimulus hopes in top consumer China.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) managed to claw back above the psychological level of 800 yuan ($110.16) a metric ton to end daytime trade at 801 yuan a ton. It touched an intraday and 11-week low of 791 yuan a ton earlier in the session. The benchmark July iron ore on the Singapore Exchange erased earlier losses and climbed 1.12% to $103.75 a ton, as of 0734 GMT.

Hopes of more economic stimulus in China resurfaced after Premier Li Qiang said that the country is confident and capable of achieving its full-year growth target of around 5% and vowed to safeguard industrial stability. “Despite the persistent price fall (in iron ore), some traders are still holding confidence in the market amid the remaining high hot metal output as that means at least in the short term, ore demand will be firm,” a North China-based trader said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Data from consultancy Shanghai Metals Market showed that hot metal output will likely rise again this week. Iron ore prices have fallen for three straight sessions on seasonally weak steel demand, high portside inventories and expectations of a steel output cut.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal down 0.19% while coke added 0.14%. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked lower. Rebar retreated 0.31%, hot-rolled coil fell 0.32%, wire rod shed 0.4%, while stainless steel advanced 0.36%.

