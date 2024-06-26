A new dawn

No sensible person with a solid grasp of history and a keen understanding of the intricate dynamics of economics, society, culture, and politics can doubt the incapacity and visionlessness of our current political and economic managers, both on stage and behind the scenes.

Firstly, it is imperative to understand that the world is undergoing an unprecedented metamorphosis. This transformation is deeply rooted in the evolutionary backdrop of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Industrial Revolutions, alongside the ‘Sci-Tech Human-Power Revolution’ that emerged during and after the 2000s.

Presently, this global shift is being dramatically accelerated and amplified by the rise of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI). Regrettably, the incumbent political and economic leaders, whether they are prominently visible on the public stage or operating clandestinely behind the curtains, exhibit a profound ignorance of this monumental ‘Great Transformation’.

Their comprehension is narrowly confined to superficial headlines and the curated information fed to them through various presentations, both domestic and international, during their official visits. This lack of depth and foresight is alarmingly evident, highlighting their disconnection from the significant changes reshaping our world.

Collapsing capitalism

It is almost universally acknowledged that the system based on inequality, known as capitalism, which was heralded as the engine of research, development, and growth during the 19th and 20th centuries, is now facing a historical moment of reckoning.

Capitalism has always revolved around the insatiable urge and motive for profit-making, often achieved by any means necessary. The wealthy and powerful, particularly the ruling elite, harnessed the advancements in science and technology during the 19th century to exploit the cheap labor of common people and the abundant resources of the colonies they illegally controlled.

From its inception, capitalism has been a ruthlessly exploitative system. Not only did it exploit the people in the countries where it emerged during the 19th century, but it also extended its reach globally. By leveraging economic growth, advancements in science and technology, and military might, it took advantage of the backwardness of Asian, African, and even Latin American countries.

It either directly occupied and controlled these regions or indirectly exploited them, solely to enrich and empower the capitalist and ruling elite within these nations. This capitalist system, inherently based on inequality, did not merely exploit the poor; it also left them vulnerable to natural calamities.

Trillions of pages could be written to describe the pain and misery endured by little girls, boys, women, young adults, and the elderly under this exploitative system. It created a world where only a very limited group of people enjoyed lives of luxury and comfort, while the majority suffered.

The two World Wars were fought not for noble causes but to gain a greater share of exploitation and control over the physical boundaries of countries. The suffering endured by countless individuals during these wars is beyond the capacity of any pen and pages to fully describe. Those who called themselves civilized, champions of democracy, and defenders of the free world inflicted unimaginable horrors upon millions.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the leaders of capitalism had the opportunity to empower the United Nations and create a system based on justice and security for all countries. Instead, they chose to use their sole superpower status to start new wars, sow new destruction, create chaos, and foster uncertainties.

Science and technology emerging from the captivity of capitalism

Fortunately, the science and technology that emerged from the captivity of capitalism after the creation of the World Wide Web is poised to put an end to this exploitative system. It offers an unprecedented opportunity for all human beings to build a new system where everyone can flourish and live prosperous lives.

This digital revolution has democratized access to information, enabling people to break free from the shackles of exploitation. It has globalized knowledge, research, innovation, and development, providing previously marginalized individuals with the tools to improve their lives. For the first time, those who were exploited, persecuted, disenfranchised, and deprived of basic opportunities can develop their intellectual capabilities, which were once stunted by oppressive systems.

The rise of the ‘Sci-Tech-Human Power Complex’ embodies this new era. It represents a collective intellectual power and creativity that drives sustainable and inclusive growth. This complex has the potential to transform societies, fostering innovation, collaboration, and equity on a global scale.

The current scientific and technological revolution, a proud product of the ‘Sci-Tech-Human Power Complex’, signals the dawn of a new era. It is a time when the transformative power of Science, Technology and Brain-power can be harnessed for the collective good, transcending the limitations of traditional capitalism.

Gen AI — a revolutionary social force

As the World continues to evolve, it becomes increasingly clear that the traditional capitalist model is ill-equipped to handle the challenges and opportunities presented by this new era. The rapid advancements in generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) and other cutting-edge technologies are reshaping industries and societies at an astonishing pace. These developments demand a more inclusive and equitable approach to harnessing their potential, one that recognizes the value of every individual’s contribution.

Regressive leaders of Pakistan

Failure to grasp the opportunity

The incumbent leaders fail to grasp the transformative power of the ‘Sci-Tech-Human Power Complex’, which has the potential to drive sustainable and inclusive growth. Instead of embracing this new paradigm, they cling to outdated models of exploitation and control. This shortsightedness not only hinders progress but also exacerbates existing inequalities, further marginalizing those who have historically been disadvantaged.

What we must do

To navigate this new era successfully, we must prioritize the development of ‘Brain-Power’ and ensure that the benefits of Scientific and technological advancements are shared equitably.

This requires a fundamental shift in how we view and value our ‘Human Beings’, moving away from treating and using them as ‘labour’ and giving up the exploitative practices of the past and towards a more just and sustainable future.

Inclusivity a rule, not an exception

The world stands at a critical juncture. By embracing the principles of the ‘Sci-Tech-Human Power Complex’ and fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity, we can create a more prosperous and equitable global society.

It is imperative that we recognize the limitations of capitalism as it has been practiced, and strive to build a new system that truly harnesses the potential of all people, leveraging Science and technology for the collective good.

The traditional capitalist system, with its inherent inequalities and exploitative practices, is facing an existential challenge in the face of unprecedented technological and social change. The emergence of the ‘Sci-Tech-Human Power Complex’ offers a beacon of hope, representing a shift towards a more inclusive and equitable future.

To navigate this new era successfully, we must fundamentally rethink our approach to economics, politics, and society, ensuring that the transformative power of technology benefits all of humanity. Embracing these principles will enable us to create a world where everyone can thrive and prosper.

To foster a more prosperous and equitable global society, we must prioritize the development of human capital and ensure that technological advancements are shared equitably.

Human beings or labour?

This requires a fundamental shift in how we view and value the ‘Human Beings’, moving away from treating them as ‘labour’ and giving up exploitative practices towards a more just and sustainable future. By embracing the principles of the ‘Sci-Tech-Human Power Complex’ and fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity, we can create a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

The world in 2030

How many of us realize that by 2030, autonomous robots could be revolutionizing agriculture, industries, services, education, healthcare, offices, and numerous other sectors? Are our current leaders even aware of this impending transformation?

