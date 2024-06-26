AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-26

8 members of a family killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Eight members of a family were massacred in Peshawar over a property dispute on Tuesday. The gunmen...
Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

PESHAWAR: Eight members of a family were massacred in Peshawar over a property dispute on Tuesday.

The gunmen targeted the family in Baba Bagh locality of Peshawar’s suburban area of Budhaber Salaray.

The police rushed to the crime scene after getting information and informed media men that the accused made their escape good. The slain included four women and four children.

The police have launched an investigation into the heinous crime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

