JV to set up Chromebook assembly line in country

KARACHI: National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), Allied, an Australian-based manufacturer of Chromebooks and Gaming PCs, and Tech Valley have announced their intent to form a joint venture to establish a Google Chromebook assembly line in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The aim of this venture is to provide equitable access to education for all, following the National Education Emergency declared for out-of-school children by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Letter of Understanding (LoU) expressing their shared intention to establish the joint venture was signed in the presence of the Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Pakistan and representatives from Google for Education.

The Federal Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, expressed strong support for the initiative. “Through this partnership, we can create Chromebooks customised for our education budget, empowering our youth with this transformative technology. I am confident that this partnership will not only equip our schools with affordable Chromebooks but will also unlock unimaginable scale, and the government is here to support.”

This initiative aligns directly with the Federal Government’s focus on advancing Pakistan’s economy and its technological advancements, particularly in education, echoing the priorities set forth by the Prime Minister.

Colin Marson, Director, Google for Education JAPAC said, “We are excited to witness the announcement of local Chromebook manufacturing in Pakistan.

This initiative aligns with our commitment to supporting equitable access to quality learning for children across the globe. We believe that technology, when harnessed effectively, can be a powerful catalyst for educational transformation.”

“We are excited about the potential of partnering with Allied and Tech Valley on this project,” said Muhammad Asim Ishaque, Managing Director of NRTC Haripur. “This joint venture has the potential to create jobs, stimulate the local economy, and play a vital role in bridging the digital divide within Pakistan.”

Aron Saether-Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Allied, expressed the company’s interest, stating, “Allied is committed to supporting the development of Pakistan’s education sector. This potential joint venture presents a fantastic opportunity to equip Pakistani students with affordable and high-quality Chromebooks.”

Tech Valley, as a Google for Education Partner in Pakistan, will play a critical role in this joint venture as the system integrator, connecting schools with Chromebooks and providing them training. Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley, echoed the sentiment, adding,

“By making Chromebooks more accessible and affordable through local production, we aim to empower Pakistani students with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. This collaboration marks an important step towards bridging the digital divide and fostering a brighter future for Pakistan’s youth.

