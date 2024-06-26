WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 25, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Jun-24 21-Jun-24 20-Jun-24 18-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104569 0.104734 0.104539 0.104602
Euro 0.814794 0.812805 0.813542 0.813269
Japanese yen 0.004752 0.004783 0.004803 0.004814
U.K. pound 0.961655 0.960757 0.963439 0.963095
U.S. dollar 0.759361 0.760484 0.758972 0.759
Algerian dinar 0.00565 0.00565 0.005643
Australian dollar 0.504292 0.506863 0.506158 0.502913
Botswana pula 0.056117 0.056276 0.05624 0.055862
Brazilian real 0.140638 0.139769 0.139908 0.140379
Brunei dollar 0.560455 0.561865 0.561744 0.561142
Canadian dollar 0.555779 0.555017 0.554075 0.553086
Chilean peso 0.00081 0.00082 0.000809
Czech koruna 0.032737 0.032582 0.032681 0.032836
Danish krone 0.109232 0.108985 0.109082 0.109016
Indian rupee 0.009093 0.009098 0.009087 0.009092
Israeli New Shekel 0.20391 0.203392 0.20408 0.203923
Korean won 0.000547 0.00055 0.00055 0.00055
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47591 2.47666
Malaysian ringgit 0.161138 0.16129 0.161106
Mauritian rupee 0.016047 0.016087 0.016229 0.016155
Mexican peso 0.042274 0.04182 0.041242 0.041221
New Zealand dollar 0.463932 0.465644 0.465667 0.464963
Norwegian krone 0.071794 0.072131 0.072049 0.07104
Omani rial 1.97493
Peruvian sol 0.200095 0.200391 0.199624 0.200794
Philippine peso 0.012907 0.012937 0.012938 0.012946
Polish zloty 0.188338 0.187649 0.187181
Qatari riyal 0.208616 0.208509
Russian ruble 0.008691 0.008646 0.008885 0.008721
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202496 0.202393
Singapore dollar 0.560455 0.561865 0.561744 0.561142
South African rand 0.042008 0.042349 0.041931 0.041729
Swedish krona 0.072391 0.072651 0.072258
Swiss franc 0.850158 0.852274 0.853065 0.854633
Thai baht 0.020676 0.020718 0.020675 0.020626
Trinidadian dollar 0.112253 0.112478 0.112257 0.112518
U.A.E. dirham 0.20677 0.206664
Uruguayan peso 0.019318 0.019179 0.01923 0.01928
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments