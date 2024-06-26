WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 25, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Jun-24 21-Jun-24 20-Jun-24 18-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104569 0.104734 0.104539 0.104602 Euro 0.814794 0.812805 0.813542 0.813269 Japanese yen 0.004752 0.004783 0.004803 0.004814 U.K. pound 0.961655 0.960757 0.963439 0.963095 U.S. dollar 0.759361 0.760484 0.758972 0.759 Algerian dinar 0.00565 0.00565 0.005643 Australian dollar 0.504292 0.506863 0.506158 0.502913 Botswana pula 0.056117 0.056276 0.05624 0.055862 Brazilian real 0.140638 0.139769 0.139908 0.140379 Brunei dollar 0.560455 0.561865 0.561744 0.561142 Canadian dollar 0.555779 0.555017 0.554075 0.553086 Chilean peso 0.00081 0.00082 0.000809 Czech koruna 0.032737 0.032582 0.032681 0.032836 Danish krone 0.109232 0.108985 0.109082 0.109016 Indian rupee 0.009093 0.009098 0.009087 0.009092 Israeli New Shekel 0.20391 0.203392 0.20408 0.203923 Korean won 0.000547 0.00055 0.00055 0.00055 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47591 2.47666 Malaysian ringgit 0.161138 0.16129 0.161106 Mauritian rupee 0.016047 0.016087 0.016229 0.016155 Mexican peso 0.042274 0.04182 0.041242 0.041221 New Zealand dollar 0.463932 0.465644 0.465667 0.464963 Norwegian krone 0.071794 0.072131 0.072049 0.07104 Omani rial 1.97493 Peruvian sol 0.200095 0.200391 0.199624 0.200794 Philippine peso 0.012907 0.012937 0.012938 0.012946 Polish zloty 0.188338 0.187649 0.187181 Qatari riyal 0.208616 0.208509 Russian ruble 0.008691 0.008646 0.008885 0.008721 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202496 0.202393 Singapore dollar 0.560455 0.561865 0.561744 0.561142 South African rand 0.042008 0.042349 0.041931 0.041729 Swedish krona 0.072391 0.072651 0.072258 Swiss franc 0.850158 0.852274 0.853065 0.854633 Thai baht 0.020676 0.020718 0.020675 0.020626 Trinidadian dollar 0.112253 0.112478 0.112257 0.112518 U.A.E. dirham 0.20677 0.206664 Uruguayan peso 0.019318 0.019179 0.01923 0.01928 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024