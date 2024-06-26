AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-26

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 25, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Jun-24      21-Jun-24      20-Jun-24      18-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104569       0.104734       0.104539       0.104602
Euro                             0.814794       0.812805       0.813542       0.813269
Japanese yen                     0.004752       0.004783       0.004803       0.004814
U.K. pound                       0.961655       0.960757       0.963439       0.963095
U.S. dollar                      0.759361       0.760484       0.758972          0.759
Algerian dinar                    0.00565        0.00565       0.005643
Australian dollar                0.504292       0.506863       0.506158       0.502913
Botswana pula                    0.056117       0.056276        0.05624       0.055862
Brazilian real                   0.140638       0.139769       0.139908       0.140379
Brunei dollar                    0.560455       0.561865       0.561744       0.561142
Canadian dollar                  0.555779       0.555017       0.554075       0.553086
Chilean peso                      0.00081        0.00082                      0.000809
Czech koruna                     0.032737       0.032582       0.032681       0.032836
Danish krone                     0.109232       0.108985       0.109082       0.109016
Indian rupee                     0.009093       0.009098       0.009087       0.009092
Israeli New Shekel                0.20391       0.203392        0.20408       0.203923
Korean won                       0.000547        0.00055        0.00055        0.00055
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47591                       2.47666
Malaysian ringgit                0.161138        0.16129       0.161106
Mauritian rupee                  0.016047       0.016087       0.016229       0.016155
Mexican peso                     0.042274        0.04182       0.041242       0.041221
New Zealand dollar               0.463932       0.465644       0.465667       0.464963
Norwegian krone                  0.071794       0.072131       0.072049        0.07104
Omani rial                        1.97493
Peruvian sol                     0.200095       0.200391       0.199624       0.200794
Philippine peso                  0.012907       0.012937       0.012938       0.012946
Polish zloty                     0.188338       0.187649                      0.187181
Qatari riyal                     0.208616                      0.208509
Russian ruble                    0.008691       0.008646       0.008885       0.008721
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202496                      0.202393
Singapore dollar                 0.560455       0.561865       0.561744       0.561142
South African rand               0.042008       0.042349       0.041931       0.041729
Swedish krona                    0.072391                      0.072651       0.072258
Swiss franc                      0.850158       0.852274       0.853065       0.854633
Thai baht                        0.020676       0.020718       0.020675       0.020626
Trinidadian dollar               0.112253       0.112478       0.112257       0.112518
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20677                      0.206664
Uruguayan peso                   0.019318       0.019179        0.01923        0.01928
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

PPP decides to vote for budget

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

CDC relaxes fees for sub-account holders, CDS connection

Azm-e-Istehkam operation: Cabinet taken into confidence

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Shibli talks of ‘tyranny of majority’ in upper house

Read more stories