AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,243 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.59%)
BR30 26,382 Decreased By -232.1 (-0.87%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 edges higher as oil offsets defence slide

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 01:20pm

UK’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday as gains in energy shares offset declines in defence stocks, while investors stayed cautious ahead of economic data that could sway expectations on the path of US and UK interest rates.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1% at 8,287.40 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.3% at 0716 GMT.

Energy majors Shell and BP rose more than 1% each as crude prices steadied near recent highs.

Shares of aerospace and defence firms like Melrose Industries, Rolls-Royce and Senior PLC fell in the range of 2.6% and 5.9% after European aerospace group Airbus cut its industrial and financial guidance for the year.

Traders largely refrained from placing big bets ahead of the US personal consumption expenditure data (PCE), due Friday even as they banked on the numbers to show a renewed moderation in inflation.

UK gross domestic product (GDP) is also due this week and could potentially add to Bank of England (BoE) policymakers’ confidence for an interest rate cut in August.

FTSE 100 snaps five-week losing streak as inflation back to BoE’s target

Comments from BoE officials last week had revived some hopes for an August cut, which were partially tempered by a strong retail sales reading on Friday. Adding to caution is London’s political landscape, with the parliamentary elections on July 4.

Investors expect the BoE to refrain from releasing minutes of its meeting ahead of the election.

The BoE is scheduled to meet again on August 1st, nearly a month after the election.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 edges higher as oil offsets defence slide

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

Power sector: Govt anticipates $2bn financing by IFIs in 3 years

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free’, has left UK

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Read more stories