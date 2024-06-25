AIRLINK 89.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.47%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DFML 40.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.79%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 127.52 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.42%)
HUBC 164.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
KOSM 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.03%)
PAEL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
PRL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
SEARL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
SNGP 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -10 (-0.12%)
BR30 26,528 Decreased By -86.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 78,165 Decreased By -67.4 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,280 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.1%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Novak Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 12:04pm

Novak Djokovic is encouraged by his progress after undergoing minor knee surgery less than three weeks ago but the seven-times Wimbledon champion said he will only play in the grasscourt Grand Slam next month if he is able to fight for the title.

The 37-year-old picked up the injury to his right knee during his fourth-round win at the French Open and pulled out of the quarter-finals before having surgery on June 6, putting his Wimbledon and Olympic hopes in jeopardy.

But the Serb, whose Paris Games spot was confirmed earlier this month, posted videos of his return to training on Instagram last week before arriving at the All England Club on Sunday and immediately ramping up his preparations.

“I didn’t come here to play a few rounds,” Djokovic told the BBC after practice on Monday.

“If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I’ll play. If not, then I’ll give somebody else a chance to play. “Rehab is going in the right direction every single day, a few percent better and better.

That’s what’s giving me hope and encouragement to keep going.

“I’m taking things gradually. I’m not pushing myself yet 100% but I’m hoping that’s going to come in the next few days.”

Novak Djokovic escapes major upset at Indian Wells Serbian

The world number two is looking to end his title drought in 2024 after winning three of the four Grand Slams last year, as he hunts for a record-extending 25th major trophy.

His only defeat in the Grand Slams in 2023 came at Wimbledon where he was beaten in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz in the title decider.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.

Novak Djokovic

Comments

200 characters

Novak Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free,’ has left UK

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Read more stories