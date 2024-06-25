AIRLINK 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.8%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 129.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.01%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
SNGP 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
TRG 63.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,278 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,520 Decreased By -93.9 (-0.35%)
KSE100 78,151 Decreased By -81 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,275 Decreased By -28.6 (-0.11%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to dip despite uptick on Asian peers

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 10:30am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee, tracking non-deliverable forwards, is expected to decline slightly at open on Tuesday despite a recovery in Asian peers and the country a logging current account surplus for the first time in 10 quarters.

The one-month non-deliverable forward (NDF) indicate rupee will open at 83.48-83.50 to the US dollar compared with a close of 83.46 in the previous session.

Asian currencies rose and the dollar index retreated from multi-week highs. Brent crude, meanwhile, marched to the highest in nearly two months on supply worries.

“The slight opening up move (on dollar/rupee), which NDF is indicating, does not mean much,” a currency trader at a bank said.

“Yes, oil is higher. However, that has not been much of a factor of late. And definitely not right now, when we have the index inclusion.”

Indian bonds will be included in the widely tracked JP Morgan emerging market index on June 28, spurring inflows of near to $2 billion.

Current account surplus

India reported a current account surplus for the first time in 10 quarters in the January-March period, data released after market hours on Monday showed.

Indian rupee likely to struggle after upbeat US data boosts dollar

The turnaround to a surplus was primarily driven by a narrowing in the merchandise trade deficit, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said.

The merchandise trade deficit declined to $50.9 billion in the January quarter from $69.9 billion in the previous quarter.

ICRA expects India’s current account deficit in the current fiscal year to remain “eminently manageable at ~1.0-1.2% of GDP”.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee likely to dip despite uptick on Asian peers

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free,’ has left UK

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Read more stories