AIRLINK 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.38%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 127.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.78%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.03%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
PRL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
SEARL 58.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
SNGP 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.74%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,278 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,520 Decreased By -93.9 (-0.35%)
KSE100 78,151 Decreased By -81 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,275 Decreased By -28.6 (-0.11%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases to 7-month low on PBOC’s weak guidance

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 10:27am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased to a fresh seven-month low against the dollar on Tuesday and looked set for its sixth straight monthly decline in June, as the country’s central bank continued to guide the official fixing weaker even as the greenback retreated overnight.

The yuan has stayed within a whisker of the weak end of its daily official trading band over the past week as capital outflows into higher-yielding dollars and speculation the central bank is allowing it to depreciate weigh on sentiment.

The spot yuan dropped to a seven-month low of 7.2630 in morning trade on Tuesday, as traders took the day’s weak fixing as a sign the central bank may allow the currency to slowly weaken even as the dollar loses steam.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1225 per dollar, its weakest level since November, 1,362 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate.

The weaker fix suggests the PBOC may want to allow a bit more room for the yuan to weaken, Maybank analysts said in a note, adding it was a little strange to see a weaker fix because most currencies strengthened against the dollar overnight.

The dollar index fell overnight to 105.44 from a high of 105.9 on Monday, as U.S Treasury yields dropped ahead of the release of US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data expected this Friday.

The Chinese yuan is 2.2% weaker so far this year. It has been under pressure since early 2023 due to domestic woes around a moribund property sector and weak consumption. Falling yields have driven capital flows out of yuan and foreign investors have shied away from China’s stock market.

China’s yuan steady near 7-month lows as traders eye yen and data

The offshore yuan could retest the 7.30 level against the dollar on Thursday’s US presidential debate, but the PBOC fix may be set stronger the following session to counter the yuan’s weakness, analysts at Citi wrote in a note to clients.

The offshore yuan was trading at 7.2839 as of 0246 GMT.

The onshore yuan opened at 7.2605 per dollar and quickly weakened to 7.2629, the lowest level since Nov. 15, 2023.

Based on Tuesday’s official guidance, the yuan is allowed to weaken to as low as 7.2650.

In overnight cash settlement transactions, the yuan was quoted at 7.2618 per dollar, implying it was just 32 pips from the weak end of the band in the overnight tenor.

Markets will be watching economic data closely this week for a clearer picture of the currency outlook.

In addition to the US PCE index, the Fed’s favoured gauge of inflation, China’s May industrial profits are also due on Friday and its June manufacturing survey will be released on Sunday.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan eases to 7-month low on PBOC’s weak guidance

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free,’ has left UK

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Read more stories