AIRLINK 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.8%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 129.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.01%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
SNGP 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
TRG 63.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,278 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,520 Decreased By -93.9 (-0.35%)
KSE100 78,151 Decreased By -81 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,275 Decreased By -28.6 (-0.11%)
Indian shares rise, with small-caps boosted by Amara Raja Energy

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 10:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares were marginally higher at open on Tuesday, led by financial stocks, while the small-cap index jumped due to a 15% surge in Amara Raja Energy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 23,600 as of 09:23 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex increased 0.3% to 77,554.

The domestically focussed small-cap index jumped 1%, led by gains in Amara Raja Energy and Mobility.

Indian shares dip on profit booking, but still log third week of gains

Amara Raja’s shares advanced 15% after the battery maker signed a licensing agreement with a unit of China-based Gotion High Tech to produce lithium-ion batteries in India.

Financial stocks gained 0.4%, while metal stocks rose 0.5% and was the top sectoral gainer.

