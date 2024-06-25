Indian shares rise, with small-caps boosted by Amara Raja Energy

BENGALURU: Indian shares were marginally higher at open on Tuesday, led by financial stocks, while the small-cap index jumped due to a 15% surge in Amara Raja Energy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 23,600 as of 09:23 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex increased 0.3% to 77,554.

The domestically focussed small-cap index jumped 1%, led by gains in Amara Raja Energy and Mobility.

Indian shares dip on profit booking, but still log third week of gains

Amara Raja’s shares advanced 15% after the battery maker signed a licensing agreement with a unit of China-based Gotion High Tech to produce lithium-ion batteries in India.

Financial stocks gained 0.4%, while metal stocks rose 0.5% and was the top sectoral gainer.