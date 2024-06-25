AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices steady as markets zoom in on summer demand, inflation data

Reuters Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 09:06pm

HOUSTON: Crude oil prices held steady on Tuesday as investors scrutinized summer driving demand and focused on U.S. inflation data due this week.

Brent futures for August settlement were down 6 cents, or 0.07%, at $85.95 a barrel by 10:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT). U.S. crude futures were flat at $81.63.

Both benchmarks gained about 3% last week, marking two straight weeks of gains, and taking them to their highest since April.

While U.S. summer driving season is set to boost demand, high gasoline stocks and weak demand indicators have caused jitters in the market.

Oil prices higher

However, recent draws in oil and fuel stocks have given investors some hope. U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were expected to have fallen while distillate inventories likely rose last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

“Crude futures are correcting back from the highest levels since April as market conditions have entered an ‘overbought’ condition,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

“Near term, fuel demand along with geopolitical aspects will be the market mover,” Kissler added.

Oil was also supported by continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. On June 21, Ukrainian drones hit four refineries, including the Ilsky refinery, one of the main fuel producers in southern Russia.

Worries of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah have also helped keep a floor on prices, analysts noted.

Israeli forces killed at least 24 Palestinians in three separate airstrikes on Gaza City early on Tuesday, Gaza health officials and medics said.

More than eight months into the war, international mediation backed by the U.S. has failed to yield a ceasefire agreement.

Hamas says any deal must bring an end to the war and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel says it will accept only temporary pauses in fighting until Hamas is eradicated.

The U.S. Federal Reserve meanwhile has reiterated that holding the policy rate steady “for some time” is likely to be enough to bring inflation under control.

Delays to a U.S. rate cut could hold back the economy and limit growth in fuel consumption.

Also on the radar is Friday’s release of the personal consumption expenditures index, the U.S. Fed’s preferred inflation measure, which will give investors a steer on how long the central bank might wait before reducing interest rates.

Oil prices Brent crude WTI

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices steady as markets zoom in on summer demand, inflation data

Honoraria for NA, Senate staff but no change in tax rates for salaried group as Aurangzeb wraps up budget discussion

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to energise IBOs without population displacement: PM Shehbaz

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

At least 10 dead as police fire at anti-tax protesters in Kenya

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

PIA bidding process to take place in first week of August

After higher taxation, a quiet ‘revolution’ is taking place within Pakistan’s salaried group

KSE-100 loses another 292 points on profit-taking

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories