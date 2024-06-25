AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
DGKC 89.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.64%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 126.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 166.88 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.99%)
HUMNL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.63%)
PAEL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 118.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,312 Increased By 20.3 (0.24%)
BR30 26,673 Increased By 59.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 78,393 Increased By 160.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 25,349 Increased By 44.9 (0.18%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-25

Oil prices higher

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged up on Monday on the prospect of strong summer fuel demand and rising geopolitical tensions outweighed the effects of a stronger dollar. Brent futures for August delivery were up 53 cents to $85.77 a barrel, a 0.6% gain, by 11:38 a.m. EST (or 1538 GMT).

US crude futures rose 65 cents to $81.38 per barrel, or a 0.8% gain. Both benchmarks advanced about 3% last week for their second consecutive weekly upswing.

“The chief underlying reason behind the price strength ... is the growing confidence that global oil inventories will inevitably plunge during the summer in the northern hemisphere,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM, referring to seasonal demand for oil products. After last week’s big decline in US crude and gasoline inventories,, traders are watching whether the report due on Wednesday provides more signals of sustained strong gasoline demand, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

“It has to sustain for this positive narrative to continue in the market,” said Yawger, adding that the growing electric vehicle market is increasingly eating into gasoline’s share of the transportation market. Geopolitical risks in the Middle East and a ramp-up in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries are also underpinning oil prices.

EU countries on Monday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, including a ban on reloading Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the EU for further shipment to third countries. However, a strengthening US currency has made dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“The US dollar ... appears to have broken higher following better US PMI data on Friday night and political concerns ahead of the French election,” said IG analyst Tony Sycamore. The dollar index, measuring performance against six major currencies, climbed on Friday and was up slightly on Monday after data showed US business activity at a 26-month high in June.

In Ecuador, state oil company Petroecuador has declared force majeure on deliveries of Napo heavy crude for export after the shutdown of a key pipeline and oil wells owing to heavy rain, sources said on Friday.

Oil prices US crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices higher

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories