Imposition of Section 144: LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition of a citizen Malik Najiullah challenging the imposition of section 144 of CrPC across the province.

The court also asked a law officer to apprise the court about the reasons of imposing section 144 repeatedly. Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the Punjab Home Department imposed the ban on public gatherings without applying a judicial mind.

The petitioner said no independent reports or reasons have been given before imposing the restriction. He stated that the enforcement of section 144 violates fundamental rights and cannot be used to stop political gatherings. He, therefore, asked the court to nullify the impugned notification regarding the imposition of section 144.

