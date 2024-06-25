AIRLINK 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.55%)
DGKC 89.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.6%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
FFBL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
FFL 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 165.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
PPL 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,312 Increased By 20.1 (0.24%)
BR30 26,642 Increased By 28.1 (0.11%)
KSE100 78,347 Increased By 114.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 25,335 Increased By 30.6 (0.12%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

Imposition of Section 144: LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition of a citizen Malik Najiullah challenging the imposition of section 144 of CrPC across the province.

The court also asked a law officer to apprise the court about the reasons of imposing section 144 repeatedly. Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the Punjab Home Department imposed the ban on public gatherings without applying a judicial mind.

The petitioner said no independent reports or reasons have been given before imposing the restriction. He stated that the enforcement of section 144 violates fundamental rights and cannot be used to stop political gatherings. He, therefore, asked the court to nullify the impugned notification regarding the imposition of section 144.

LHC Lahore High Court Section 144 Punjab Home Department

