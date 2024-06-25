AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
DGKC 89.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.64%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 126.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 166.88 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.99%)
HUMNL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.63%)
PAEL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 118.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,314 Increased By 22.2 (0.27%)
BR30 26,673 Increased By 59.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 78,466 Increased By 233.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 25,380 Increased By 75.6 (0.3%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-25

Indian rupee underpinned by expected inflows

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was largely unchanged on Monday with expectations of dollar inflows related to domestic bonds being included in a JPMorgan index being countered by weakness in the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen.

The rupee was at 83.5350 to the US dollar at 11:12 a.m. IST, having risen to 83.4625 immediately after open. It closed at 83.5325 on Friday.

“You will see this kind of choppy move all through the week. The bias (on dollar/rupee) is slightly lower,” a currency trader at a bank said, noting that inflows will be taking place against the backdrop of a broadly higher dollar. India’s inclusion in the widely tracked JPMorgan emerging market debt index is expected to spur passive inflows of about $2 billion around June 28.

However, the impact of inflows into the rupee will be muted by a drop in major Asian currencies like the yuan and the yen. The yen is back to the near 160 handle versus the dollar, a level that previously prompted authorities to intervene.

Japan is always ready to take action against excessive market moves, Tokyo’s top currency diplomat said on Monday. The offshore yuan declined to 7.2950 to the US dollar, the lowest since November.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee underpinned by expected inflows

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories