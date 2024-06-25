Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 248,404 tonnes of cargo comprising 157,882Tons of import cargo and 90,522 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 157,882 comprised of 123,320 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 35 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 34,527 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 90,522 comprised of 49,636 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,250 tonnes of Clinkers, 16,386 tonnes of Talc Lump & 13,250 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships namely, Msc Viviana, Joanna, Wadi Duka, Sea Affluence, CmaCgm Gemini & Hyundai Faith berthat Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Oceana Pearl, Hansa Europe, Msc Viviana, Joanna, Hyundai Faith & Xin Ning Bo a sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Doris, Al-Jassasiya and Chemtrans Ionian carrying Chemicals, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Grain Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday 23rd June, Meanwhile four more ships, Sea Journey, Sinar Mendawai, Horizon-1 and Gaslog Geneva with Canola, Palm oil, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them none ship left the port on today June 24, 2024.

Cargo volume of 78,492 tonnes, comprising 68,668 tonnes imports cargo and 9,824 tonnes export cargo carried in 727 Containers (296 TEUs Imports and 431 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Sinar Mendawai, Horizon-1 and Gaslog Geneva & another ship ‘TSS Amber’ carrying Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on 24th June, while two more container ships, Maersk Kinloss and Atlantic Ibisare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 25th June, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024