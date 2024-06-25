AIRLINK 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
DGKC 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 166.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.7%)
HUMNL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.63%)
PAEL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
SNGP 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,304 Increased By 11.9 (0.14%)
BR30 26,645 Increased By 30.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,344 Increased By 111.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 25,331 Increased By 26.7 (0.11%)
Gold gains on dollar retreat

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

BENGALURU; Gold prices rose on Monday, helped by a pullback in the dollar, while investors looked forward to US inflation data due later this week that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $2,327.81 per ounce as of 10:01 a.m. ET (1401 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,340.80. The dollar fell 0.5% against its rivals, making gold attractive for other currency holders.

Gold is in consolidation mode here and we see active buying on dips. Traders are looking for the trajectory of interest rates moving forward and the timing of those potential rate cuts, said David Meger, director of alternative investments and trading at High Ridge Futures. Focus this week will on the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, which is due on Friday.

Also on the radar, at least five Fed officials will speak this week, including San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Fed Governors Lisa Cook, and Michelle Bowman.

Traders are currently pricing in a 66% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, according to CME FedWatch Tool. “We believe gold can hit $3,000/oz over the next 12-18 months, although flows do not justify that price level right now,” BofA said in a research note. “Achieving this would require non-commercial demand to pick up from current levels, which in turn needs a Fed rate cut to happen.

