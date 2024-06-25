AIRLINK 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
DGKC 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 166.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.7%)
HUMNL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.63%)
PAEL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
SNGP 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,304 Increased By 11.9 (0.14%)
BR30 26,645 Increased By 30.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,344 Increased By 111.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 25,331 Increased By 26.7 (0.11%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-25

Iron ore at 2-1/2-month low as tepid steel demand, firmer dollar weigh

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures extended losses on Monday to their lowest levels in more than two months, pulled down by signs of dull steel consumption in top consumer China and a stronger US dollar.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 3.11% lower at 795.5 yuan ($109.55) a metric ton, at its lowest since April 9.

The benchmark July iron ore on the Singapore Exchange fell 2.33% to $102.55 a ton, as the of 0724 GMT, the lowest since April 8. Many regions have been hit by high temperatures and heavy rains, resulting in temporary suspension of activities in some construction sites, analysts at Everbright Futures said, adding that steel demand remained subdued, dragging down iron ore prices.

“Iron ore bulls have been stubbornly holding out hope in vain for any further supportive measures, which might support China’s crumbling property sector as the last bastion of hope for any potential recovery in construction activity,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

“Unfortunately, all roads and metrics are leading towards a heavy contraction in sector activity for 2024. Moreover, looming domestic property developer liquidations and winding up orders now present previously unfathomable headwinds for local construction steel consumption.”

A firmer US dollar weighed down broad commodities including iron ore and steel, said analysts, as a stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities less attractive for holders of other currencies.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore at 2-1/2-month low as tepid steel demand, firmer dollar weigh

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories