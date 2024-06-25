AIRLINK 89.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.33%)
DGKC 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.67%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 165.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
MLCF 38.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.71%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PPL 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,306 Increased By 14.4 (0.17%)
BR30 26,634 Increased By 19.9 (0.07%)
KSE100 78,336 Increased By 104.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,328 Increased By 24.4 (0.1%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-25

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (June 24, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (June 24, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 22-06-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,000        235        18,235        18,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,291        252        19,543        19,543          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories