AIRLINK 89.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.33%)
DGKC 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.67%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 165.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
MLCF 38.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.71%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PPL 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,306 Increased By 14.4 (0.17%)
BR30 26,634 Increased By 19.9 (0.07%)
KSE100 78,336 Increased By 104.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,328 Increased By 24.4 (0.1%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-06-25

Infamous BD hangman dies after turning writer, TikTok star

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s deadliest executioner died Monday a year after he was released from prison where he hanged some of the country’s notorious serial killers, opposition politicians convicted of war crimes and coup plotters, police said.

Since he was released from prison last June, Shahjahan Bouya, 70, wrote a top-selling book narrating his experiences as a hangman, briefly married a young girl 50 years younger than him, and in recent weeks took TikTok by storm with short clips with teenage girls.

He felt chest pain on Monday morning at his home in Hemayetpur, an industrial town outside the capital Dhaka, and was rushed to Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Hospital, police said.

“He was brought in dead — doctors haven’t ascertained the actual cause of his death,” Sajib Dey, a police station chief in Dhaka, told AFP.

“He had breathing difficulties,” Abul Kashem, Bouya’s landlord, told AFP. “He rented one of our rooms only 15 days ago. He lived alone”.

Bangladesh Shahjahan Bouya

Comments

200 characters

Infamous BD hangman dies after turning writer, TikTok star

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories