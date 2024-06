KARACHI: The local gold market on Monday saw some momentum but silver remained steady, traders said. At the week open, gold gained Rs500 and Rs429, growing to Rs242000 per tola and Rs207476 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value went up by $8 to $2328 per ounce with silver selling at $30 an ounce, traders quoted.

The local silver was traded for Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams, traders added.

