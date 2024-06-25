AIRLINK 90.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.54%)
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 24, 2024).
Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 24, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      20.35    20.85
2-Week      20.36    20.86
1-Month     20.31    20.81
3-Month     19.96    20.21
6-Month     19.86    20.11
9-Month     19.48    19.98
1-Year      19.01    19.51
==========================

Data source: SBP

