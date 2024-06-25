Markets Print 2024-06-25
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 24, 2024).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 20.35 20.85
2-Week 20.36 20.86
1-Month 20.31 20.81
3-Month 19.96 20.21
6-Month 19.86 20.11
9-Month 19.48 19.98
1-Year 19.01 19.51
Data source: SBP
