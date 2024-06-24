Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rohit powers India to 205-5 against Australia in T20 World Cup

AFP Published June 24, 2024 Updated June 24, 2024 09:39pm

GROS-ISLET: Rohit Sharma struck a quickfire 92 as India looked to book their place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup by defeating Australia in St. Lucia on Monday.

The India captain’s dashing innings – he faced just 41 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes – was the cornerstone of a total of 205-5 made after Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss in this Super Eights match.

India star batsman Virat Kohli holed out for a five-ball duck off Josh Hazlewood, who took an impressive 1-14 in his maximum four overs, with Tim David taking a fine running catch over his shoulder. But fellow opener Rohit then cut loose.

Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win

Rohit was particularly severe on Mitchell Starc, the only change to the Australia team that suffered a shock 21-run defeat by Afghanistan last time out.

He hit the left-arm fast bowler for 29 runs in a third over where he struck four sixes – two in successive balls over extra-cover, a monster hit over deep midwicket and a top-edged full toss over the wicketkeeper.

But with Rohit threatening to the first hundred of this tournament, Starc bowled him with an excellent yorker to leave India 127-3 in the 12th over.

Suryakumar Yadav (31), Shivam Dube (28) and Hardik Pandya (27 not out) kept the runs coming.

Starc did well to finish with 2-45 as fellow paceman Pat Cummins went wicketless while conceding 48 runs.

Victory for India, beaten on home soil by Australia in the final of last year’s 50-over World Cup, would put them into the semi-finals.

An Australia win will likely see them into the last four but they will not necessarily be eliminated if they lose, with Afghanistan in action against Bangladesh later Monday.

India australia ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Comments

200 characters

Rohit powers India to 205-5 against Australia in T20 World Cup

Aurangzeb assures ‘favourable outcomes’ for public, business in final budget

CJP Isa says PTI-backed independents ‘committed suicide’ by merging with SIC

KSE-100 closes 578 points lower as investors look to book gains

Rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Equity swap only option to address circular debt issue, says PSO

Oil prices push higher as demand expectations offset dollar strength

IT exports will cross $3bn this year, says Shaza Fatima

PCB chief Naqvi approves plan for promoting quality domestic cricket

Israeli airstrike kills eight Palestinians at Gaza aid centre

South Africa beat West Indies to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Read more stories