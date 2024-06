HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a negative note Monday following another weak lead from Wall Street, with investors preparing for a week of key US economic data and a presidential debate.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.68 percent, or 122.16 points, to 17,906.36.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.51 percent, or 15.31 points, to 2,982.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.70 percent, or 11.60 points, to 1,642.72.