Copper inches lower as traders assess dull China demand, strong dollar

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2024 10:53am
Photo: Reuters
Copper futures inched lower on Monday, as a firmer dollar and concerns over muted demand from top consumer China kept traders on the sidelines.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $9,661.5 per metric ton, as of 0303 GMT.

Prices have fallen 13% after scaling to an all-time high above $11,100 last month.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1.5% to 78,490 yuan ($10,809.21) a ton.

The US dollar hovered near an eight-week peak as traders look forward to fresh clues on the US inflation path this week that will likely influence interest rates.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals less attractive to buyers holding other currencies.

Copper stocks in the SHFE have increased tenfold since the beginning of the year to 322,910 tons, indicating ample supply in China.

Fiscal revenue in China fell 2.8% in the first five months of 2024 from a year earlier, official data showed, as weak demand drags on the economic recovery.

Copper resumes downtrend on supply overhang and weak demand

LME aluminium slipped 0.3% at $2,507 a ton, nickel rose 0.5% to $17,315, zinc was steady at $2,841.5, lead shed 0.3% to $2,184.5, and tin was up 0.3% at $32,765.

SHFE aluminium fell nearly 1% to 20,320 yuan a ton, nickel dipped 0.2% to 135,050 yuan, lead gained 0.4% to 18,890 yuan, while zinc eased 0.4% to 23,745 yuan and tin dropped 0.8% to 271,750 yuan.

