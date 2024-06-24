China’s yuan steady near 7-month lows as traders eye yen and data

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan held steady around seven-month lows against the dollar on Monday and looked set for its sixth straight monthly decline in June, pressured by broad strength in the dollar and signs of weakness in the world’s second-largest economy.

The currency has stayed within a whisker of the weak side of its daily official trading band over the past week as capital outflows into higher yielding dollars and speculation the central bank is allowing it to depreciate weigh on sentiment.

Spot yuan was trading at 7.2615 per dollar at 0256 GMT on Monday, within a very narrow range, as traders waited for key economic data at home and other US indicators that will help shape Federal Reserve policy expectations.

Trading was also subdued as Asian markets watched the yen creep closer to 34-year lows that prompted Japanese yen-buying intervention in late April.

The Chinese yuan is 2.2% weaker this year. It has been under pressure since early 2023 as domestic woes around a moribund property sector, weak consumption and falling yields drive capital flows out of yuan, and foreign investors stay away from its sickly stock market.

The yuan is up more than 10% on the yen so far this year, a major reason analysts suspect Beijing is massaging its own currency lower over time.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1201 per dollar, its weakest level since November, 1,446 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

China’s yuan eases to 7-month low after much weaker central bank guidance

The central bank has been gradually lowering its daily yuan official guidance, well within market projections but with a bias suggesting it is allowing some weakness, traders and analysts said.

Such yuan midpoint fixings “reinforced our view that the PBOC is pursuing a very measured pace of yuan depreciation and with the intent of still maintaining the yuan broadly stable,” Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note.

Based on Monday’s official guidance, the yuan is allowed to weaken as much as 7.2625.

The onshore yuan opened at 7.2604 per dollar and quickly weakened to 7.2616, not far from a seven-month low of 7.2618 hit last Friday.

In overnight cash settlement transactions, the yuan was quoted at 7.2617 per dollar, implying it had already hit the weak end of the band in the overnight tenor.

The gradual weakness in the yuan against the dollar has partly helped resolve the tension between the PBOC’s apparent strong currency policy and its generally loose monetary settings, said Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

“Yet, Beijing retains a deep anxiety about financial instability triggered by a weakening currency, with the 2015-2016 episode still fresh in mind,” Tan said, referring to China’s one-off sharp yuan depreciation in August 2015 that roiled the global financial markets.

Separately, markets will pay close attention to economic data from both home and abroad this week for a clearer picture of the currency outlook.

They will focus on the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which serves as the Fed’s favoured gauge of inflation - due on Friday, along with China’s May industrial profits on the same day and June manufacturing survey due on Sunday.