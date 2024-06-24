AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Markets Print 2024-06-24

Textile industry, labourers, rural livelihood: Cotton area shortfall constitutes challenge

APP Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

MULTAN: The agriculture sector is facing a challenge as the cotton cultivation target fell short by 21 percent, which could impact the textile industry and rural livelihoods.

Cotton is an important crop as it contributes remarkably to country’s exports and also provides income for many, including labourers in textile industry and poor women in rural areas who rely on cotton picking.

According to official sources, North Punjab missed its cotton target by 26.8 percent, with the Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions achieving 71 and 87 percent of their respective goals.

South Punjab, known as a cotton hub, also fell short by 21 percent. In this region, the Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions reached 73, 61, and 87 percent of their targets, respectively.

Similarly, the textile sector could face challenges due to the reduced cotton supply as it always remained a vital part of the economy, continue to support millions of jobs and huge share for exports.

Addressing the shortfall collaboratively can help mitigate potential impacts.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel while commenting on short fall of sowing area stated that climate change was one of the big reasons behind it.

He added that the weather conditions were not ideal for wheat harvest. The agriculture fields were not available for timely sowing of cotton.

He however added that they succeeded in achieving 3.5 million acres.

He claimed if the fields were available during April then the department surely had met the target.

Saqib also mentioned that efforts were being done to improve cotton production. However, some other experts suggested that rising input costs, such as seeds, fertilizers, electricity tariff and pesticides, had made it difficult for farmers to invest in cotton cultivation.

A progressive farmer named Sajjad (Vehari) mentioned that cotton sowing campaign was delayed and it also impacted the low sowing area.

Improved coordination between agriculture department officials and farmers could also enhance planning and support, he remarked.

