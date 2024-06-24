AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-24

Salt industry rejects federal budget

Recorder Report Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) has expressed deep concern over the proposed shift from a one percent turnover-based Fixed Tax Regime (FTR) to the standard taxation rate of 29% of taxable profit in the federal budget 2024.

The association warned that this change would be “disastrous” for Pakistan’s export sector and urged that the proposal to remove exports from the FTR must be immediately rejected to prevent further economic crises.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Chairman SMAP, Qasim Yaqoob Paracha, said that we stand united with Pakistan’s export industries in vehemently opposing the proposed abolition of the fixed tax regime in the federal budget.These budget proposals threaten to escalate harassment and corruption by tax authorities, driving away investors and creating an environment of uncertainty for businesses.

The SMAP went on to categorically reject the proposed tax changes, labeling them “draconian measures.”

Paracha stressed the severe difficulties businesses would face if these measures were implemented, potentially jeopardizing their very survival.

Qasim Yaqoob Paracha urged the government to reconsider these “detrimental changes,” emphasizing their potential negative impact. They warned that if the proposal remains on the table, SMAP, in collaboration with other export industries nationwide, would be forced to “explore all available avenues” to challenge it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

federal budget FTR SMAP Salt industry

Comments

200 characters

Salt industry rejects federal budget

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Centre approves FC deployment in AJK

PFVA demands restoration of 1pc tax regime

KP to receive Rs1212bn in the head of federal transfers

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

PM describes protection of citizens and foreigners as ‘paramount state priority’

HEC signs contract to automate Pakistani universities

Read more stories