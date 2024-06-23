Israel PM says ‘intense’ fighting with Hamas in Rafah ‘about to end’

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the Israeli military’s heavy fighting against Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah is nearly over.

Benjamin Netanyahu pledges ‘safe passage’ for Rafah civilians

“The intense phase of the fighting against Hamas is about to end. It’s about to end. It doesn’t mean that the war is about to end, but the war in its intense phase is about to end in Rafah,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 14 network.