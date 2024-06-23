AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Opinion Print 2024-06-23

‘Pakistan’s quest for BRICS membership’

Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Pakistan’s quest for BRICS membership” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Farhat Ali, deserves a lot of praise for presenting a highly informed perspective on ‘BRICS’, its expansion and further expansion prospects. Having said that, the point I wish to make is that the BRICS has certainly come a long way since its founding in 2009. It has gone from a slogan dreamed up at an investment bank to a real-world club that controls a multilateral lender. Be that as it may, the writer has concluded his argument by saying that

“Pakistan’s branding stands more vulnerable than ever before. This country’s dependence for its economic sustainability and diplomatic outreach on friendly Middle East nations and China stands saturated. Pakistan possesses great human talent and resources on the strength of which it can push through and carve out a significant role for itself on the fast-changing global economic and political landscape. It only needs to put its house in order.” I couldn’t agree more, so to speak. Lack of political stability and massive corruption constitute two major impediments to efforts aimed at achieving an economic turnaround. Therefore, we, as a nation of 250 million people, must begin to solve our own problems.

Mohsin Raza

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

