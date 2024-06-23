AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Houthi claims of attack on US aircraft carrier are false, US officials say

WASHINGTON: A claim by Yemen’s Houthi group on Saturday that its forces had attacked the U.S. aircraft carrier...
Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2024 12:09am

WASHINGTON: A claim by Yemen’s Houthi group on Saturday that its forces had attacked the U.S. aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea is false, two U.S. officials told Reuters. “That is incorrect,” one of the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Iran-aligned Houthis first launched drone and missile strikes in the key waterway in November in what they say is solidarity with Palestinian in Gaza, where Israel has waged a more than eight-month-old war.

Rare LNG vessel sails through Red Sea amid Houthi attacks

In more than 70 attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

Earlier the Houthi group said its forces had attacked the Eisenhower in the Red Sea and the operation had achieved its objectives successfully without elaborating. The group also said it attacked a commercial ship, Transworld Navigator, in the Arabian Sea. It did not say when the attacks took place.

A Houthi statement said the Transworld Navigator took a direct hit from a missile.

Houthi Gaza Palestinians Houthi attacks Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Houthi claims of attack on US aircraft carrier are false, US officials say

Govt to see if it can ‘protect’ Pakistan’s salaried class further, says Aurangzeb

Interior minister directs for strict security plan for Chinese, other foreigners working in Pakistan

American Business Council expresses concern over Budget 2024-25

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Danish FLSmidth keen to explore Pakistan’s mining sector

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

37,551 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Govt assailed for further taxing the salaried class

Read more stories