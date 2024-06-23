AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Markets Print 2024-06-23

Steady business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume improved a little bit.

He also said that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad pur were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

