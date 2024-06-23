Taiwan tenders to purchase wheat

HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 104,150 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, June 21. The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in two consignments for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast. One consignment of 54,225 tons was sought for shipment between Aug. 25 and Sept. 8, they said.

A second consignment of 49,925 tons was sought for shipment between Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and soft white wheat.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of US wheat export prices in Asian markets.