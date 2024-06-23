AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-23

KE maintains loadshed exemption for 70pc of network

Press Release Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

KARACHI: KE continues loadshed exemption for 70% of its service territory. This was announced following a quarterly review of the company’s network, spanning 2,000 plus feeders. The updated schedule is available on KE’s website and is effective immediately. Customers can also review for latest updates through the KE Live App and KE WhatsApp service. The previous review was conducted in March 2024.

“We continue to maintain a close watch on our network through smart meters on our PMTs, which help us ascertain levels of electricity theft and bill payments in an area. 70% of our network continues to receive uninterrupted power, whereas the maximum loadshed duration in high loss areas remains fixed at 10 hours in remaining areas,” said Spokesperson KE on the occasion.

Regular bill payments and reduced electricity theft have improved power supply to certain areas. Areas like Gulistan-e-Johar Block 20, Hakeem Villas Main Jinnah Avenue Malir Cantt, Surti Society Hashimabad, and Orangi Sector 11½, have become loadshed exempt. Furthermore, areas like Sachal Goth Suparco Road KDA Scheme-33, and Main Mosamiyat till Johar Complex - University Road will see a 4-hour reduction in loadshed duration.

KE is working actively to support customers and combat theft. In addition to regularly establishing facilitation camps across the city, KE distribution teams have also been working around the clock to remove illegal connections through kundas from its network.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE loadshed

Comments

200 characters

KE maintains loadshed exemption for 70pc of network

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Tax measures to stoke inflation: Senate panel

Budget debate: MPs emphasize on export-led growth and tax reforms

Purchase/lease of cars: FTO detects serious flaws in WHT deduction

PTI leader demands army chief convene moot on security of Chinese citizens

Counter-terrorism campaign: Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ launched

Reply to SC against PHC judgment: SIC not entitled to reserved seats: ECP

‘Indecent remarks’ NA speaker suspends Mastikhel’s membership

Opposition sees lack of transparency in Punjab budget

Read more stories