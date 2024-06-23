AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-23

Naqvi chairs meeting on security of Chinese citizens

APP Published 23 Jun, 2024 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday chaired an important meeting in the Ministry of Interior to review the measures taken to protect foreigners, especially Chinese citizens.

The overall security situation in the country was also reviewed while the minister instructed to implement the SOPs of the security plan.

He said that formulated plan should be regularly monitored at every level and the relevant departments should keep close contact to destroy the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements. There is no room for any negligence on the security plan, said the minister.

Meanwhile a briefing was given on the security plan and the overall situation from the relevant institutions including the Ministry of Interior to the minister.

Chinese citizens Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Naqvi chairs meeting on security of Chinese citizens

Alarm raised over proposed taxes on mobile handsets & telecom services

Senate panel finalises proposals for changes in finance bill

Tax measures to stoke inflation: Senate panel

Budget debate: MPs emphasize on export-led growth and tax reforms

Purchase/lease of cars: FTO detects serious flaws in WHT deduction

PTI leader demands army chief convene moot on security of Chinese citizens

Counter-terrorism campaign: Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ launched

Reply to SC against PHC judgment: SIC not entitled to reserved seats: ECP

‘Indecent remarks’ NA speaker suspends Mastikhel’s membership

Opposition sees lack of transparency in Punjab budget

Read more stories