Naqvi chairs meeting on security of Chinese citizens

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday chaired an important meeting in the Ministry of Interior to review the measures taken to protect foreigners, especially Chinese citizens.

The overall security situation in the country was also reviewed while the minister instructed to implement the SOPs of the security plan.

He said that formulated plan should be regularly monitored at every level and the relevant departments should keep close contact to destroy the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements. There is no room for any negligence on the security plan, said the minister.

Meanwhile a briefing was given on the security plan and the overall situation from the relevant institutions including the Ministry of Interior to the minister.