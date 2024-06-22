AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Jun 22, 2024
Israeli strikes kill at least 42 in Gaza, enclave’s government media office says

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2024 05:27pm

CAIRO: At least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on districts of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave on Saturday, the director of the Hamas-run government media office said.

One Israeli strike on houses in Al-Shati, one of the Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps, killed 24 people, Ismail Al-Thawabta told Reuters.

Another 18 Palestinians were killed in a strike on houses in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

37,551 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

The Israeli military released a brief statement saying: “A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck two Hamas infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City.”

It said more details would be released soon.

