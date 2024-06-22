AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Imran says wants to negotiate ‘for Pakistan’

NNI Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

RAWALPINDI: During an informal chat with media amidst his £190 million reference hearing in Adiala Jail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan Friday expressed his willingness to negotiate for the benefit of Pakistan, not for personal or governmental gains.

“I want to negotiate for Pakistan,” Khan stated. “I do not want to negotiate for myself or the government. If my withdrawal benefits the country, please satisfy me, and I will withdraw.”

He added that if Mahmood Khan Achakzai came with an offer, he would consider negotiating. However, he criticized the current government’s handling of the country’s crisis, noting that it has failed to reduce expenditures and create an investment-friendly environment.

“The country needs surgery and a mandated government to implement reforms,” Khan said. “Pakistan is fighting a war of life and death. The current budget proved that the government cannot do reforms without a mandate. It will rain taxes on the professionals and the nation.”

Khan highlighted the severe economic pressures on the public, predicting that the upcoming electricity bills would exacerbate the situation, leading to widespread public unrest.

Commenting on internal issues, Khan mentioned the unfulfilled promise to Ali Amin Gandapur regarding load shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where load shedding remains a significant problem.

On the political front, Khan criticized the ruling party, alleging mismanagement and corruption. He accused the government of abolishing cases against prominent political figures, including Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Asif Ali Zardari, through legislative amendments.

“A huge fraud was committed in NRO 2,” Khan asserted. “Such amendments are made which are not made even in a Banana Republic. They hide their thefts by amending the NAB laws.”

Khan also condemned recent statements by senior federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, calling them an insult to the judiciary and a clear indication of the absence of the rule of law.

Reflecting on his conditions in Adiala Jail, Khan described his cell as an oven if the fan is turned off, mentioning the transfer of two officers, Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram and Assistant Superintendent Bilal, whom he regarded highly.

Khan stressed the importance of an impartial judiciary and criticizing the influence of intelligence agencies on who can visit him in jail.

