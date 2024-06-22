AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-22

China stocks track global markets lower amid strong outflows

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down on Friday, tracking regional peers lower amid strength in the US dollar and a pullback in technology shares, with strong foreign outflows weighing on the market.

Foreign portfolio flows have turned. About 33 billion yuan ($4.54 billion) left the mainland this month via the Northbound leg of the Stock Connect Scheme, following four months of net inflows. The Southbound leg also reported 129 billion yuan of outflows from the mainland to Hong Kong so far this year.

Additionally, investors remained cautious as the Chinese Communist Party’s central committee is set to gather in July for a key meeting known as a plenum, the third since the body of elite decision-makers was elected in 2022, focusing on reforms amid “challenges” at home and complexities abroad.

“For the upcoming ‘Third Plenum’, we expect the reform focus to be on both containing left-tail risks and growing right-tail potential for China in the ‘post-property’ era,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

“Rather than a ‘big bang’ policy initiative, we expect a continuation, or even scale-up, of existing reform measures on a multi-year horizon.”

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.24% at 2,998.14.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.22%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.12%, the consumer staples sector down 1.34%, the real estate index up 0.33% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.45%.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 306.80 points or 1.67% at 18,028.52. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.77% to 6,439.82.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.5%, while the IT sector fell 1.88%, the financial sector ended 1.22% lower and the property sector declined 1.47%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.09% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.387%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.68%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.09%.

China China stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index china stock exchange Chinese stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks track global markets lower amid strong outflows

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories