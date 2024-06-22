AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Jun 22, 2024

KCA decreases spot rate of cotton to Rs18,000/maund

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday decreased the spot rate of new crop of cotton 2024-25 by Rs1000 per maund and closed it at Rs18,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume improved a little bit. He also said that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs18,000 to Rs18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs8,000 to Rs8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs18,500 to Rs19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs9,000 to Rs9,200 per 40 kg.

6800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs17,900 to Rs19,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs18,000 to Rs18,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs17,900 to Rs18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs17,900 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs18,300 per maund and 1,000 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate of cotton of new crop of cotton 2024-25 by Rs1000 per maund and closed it at Rs18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs367 per kg.

