AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-22

PPP MPA threatens to join Opposition

Hassan Abbas Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: Mumtaz Ali Chang, a Member of the Punjab Assembly from Pakistan Peoples Party on Friday threatened the government, saying that if the people of Sadiqabad are not treated equally, he will leave the government benches and join the opposition. He expressed these views in Punjab Assembly during a budget debate.

Chang said that the government has not allocated a single rupee for his constituency in the budget. He demanded that the government should establish a university in Sadiqabad and provide equal opportunities for education and health.

He also alleged that corrupt police officers have purchased land worth billions of rupees in the area.

He demanded accountability of corrupt police officers and government officials. He said that the government has spent billions of rupees on the Orange Line train in Lahore, but the people of Sadiqabad do not even have access to basic amenities like roads and bridges. He demanded that the government should provide equal funding for his constituency and establish a university in the area.

Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar suggested that if Mumtaz Chang is ready to give 50 acers of land for the establishment of university then government should consider his suggestion.

Earlier, debate on the budget continued for the second day in the Punjab Assembly, with members targeting each other with political criticism rather than discussing the budget. Opposition members threatened to protest and boycott the session, saying that the government was not ready to listen to their demands, and that if they called for a protest, government imposed Section 144.

The Finance Minister was also heavily criticized for arriving late to the session, which was adjourned for an hour due to his absence.

Moreover, discussion on budget started after an hour when Finance Minister Punjab Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman arrived in the House. Opposition members said that Punjab is not anyone’s personal estate, and some areas have been given more development schemes while others have been neglected. They alleged that the police are only used to arrest us, and the government is not ready to listen to our demands. They criticized the government for not boycotting Israeli products, saying that those who call us “traitors” are themselves are political hypocrates.

They also accused the government of lacking the courage to establish a judicial commission to investigate the May 12 incident.

Opposition members questioned that why farmers are being crushed, journalists are being silenced, only when Sharif brothers are in power.

While responding to the criticism Finance Minister Shuja said the government has not imposed any restrictions on peaceful protests. Shuja said if anyone blocks the roads government will take notice.

He further said, May 12 is a dark day in the country’s history and will remain so. He added, “Nothing new is happening; when Pervez Elahi used to sit on this chair, everything was fine.”

He said government does not want that any political worker’s house was raided or harassed by administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Punjab assembly Mumtaz Ali Chang

Comments

200 characters

PPP MPA threatens to join Opposition

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Govt ought to have consulted us before budget presentation: Bilawal

Senate panel asks FBR to address concerns of retail sector

Power loadshedding in KP: Federal govt facing a catch-22 situation

Parties show unity for CPEC, stronger China ties

$250m policy-based loan deal signed with ADB

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Royalty arrangement: 25pc of sales promotion, ad expenses disallowed

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Read more stories