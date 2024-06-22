WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 21, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Jun-24 18-Jun-24 17-Jun-24 14-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104539 0.104602 0.104607 0.104599 Euro 0.813542 0.813269 0.813068 0.811011 Japanese yen 0.004803 0.004814 0.004821 0.004827 U.K. pound 0.963439 0.963095 0.961647 0.96428 U.S. dollar 0.758972 0.759 0.759025 0.758947 Algerian dinar 0.005643 0.005635 Australian dollar 0.506158 0.502913 0.501032 0.502878 Botswana pula 0.05624 0.055862 0.055712 0.055631 Brazilian real 0.139908 0.140379 0.140238 0.141531 Brunei dollar 0.561744 0.561142 0.561434 Canadian dollar 0.554075 0.553086 0.552299 Chilean peso 0.000809 0.000818 0.000825 Czech koruna 0.032681 0.032836 0.032921 0.032778 Danish krone 0.109082 0.109016 0.108986 Indian rupee 0.009087 0.009092 0.009084 Israeli New Shekel 0.20408 0.203923 0.203383 0.203854 Korean won 0.00055 0.00055 0.000551 0.000554 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47666 Malaysian ringgit 0.161106 0.161033 Mauritian rupee 0.016229 0.016155 0.016106 0.016126 Mexican peso 0.041242 0.041221 0.040974 New Zealand dollar 0.465667 0.464963 0.465206 0.467246 Norwegian krone 0.072049 0.07104 0.070787 0.071126 Omani rial Peruvian sol 0.199624 0.200794 0.200641 Philippine peso 0.012938 0.012946 Polish zloty 0.187181 0.186364 0.186199 Qatari riyal 0.208509 Russian ruble 0.008885 0.008721 0.008524 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202393 Singapore dollar 0.561744 0.561142 0.561434 South African rand 0.041931 0.041729 0.041304 Swedish krona 0.072651 0.072258 0.071996 Swiss franc 0.853065 0.854633 0.85083 0.849599 Thai baht 0.020675 0.020626 0.020646 0.020649 Trinidadian dollar 0.112257 0.112518 0.11231 U.A.E. dirham 0.206664 Uruguayan peso 0.01923 0.01928 0.019295 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

