Jun 22, 2024
Markets Print 2024-06-22

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2024 06:47am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 21, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        20-Jun-24      18-Jun-24      17-Jun-24      14-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104539       0.104602       0.104607       0.104599
Euro                             0.813542       0.813269       0.813068       0.811011
Japanese yen                     0.004803       0.004814       0.004821       0.004827
U.K. pound                       0.963439       0.963095       0.961647        0.96428
U.S. dollar                      0.758972          0.759       0.759025       0.758947
Algerian dinar                   0.005643                                     0.005635
Australian dollar                0.506158       0.502913       0.501032       0.502878
Botswana pula                     0.05624       0.055862       0.055712       0.055631
Brazilian real                   0.139908       0.140379       0.140238       0.141531
Brunei dollar                    0.561744       0.561142                      0.561434
Canadian dollar                  0.554075       0.553086       0.552299
Chilean peso                     0.000809       0.000818       0.000825
Czech koruna                     0.032681       0.032836       0.032921       0.032778
Danish krone                     0.109082       0.109016       0.108986
Indian rupee                     0.009087       0.009092                      0.009084
Israeli New Shekel                0.20408       0.203923       0.203383       0.203854
Korean won                        0.00055        0.00055       0.000551       0.000554
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47666
Malaysian ringgit                0.161106                                     0.161033
Mauritian rupee                  0.016229       0.016155       0.016106       0.016126
Mexican peso                     0.041242       0.041221       0.040974
New Zealand dollar               0.465667       0.464963       0.465206       0.467246
Norwegian krone                  0.072049        0.07104       0.070787       0.071126
Omani rial
Peruvian sol                     0.199624       0.200794       0.200641
Philippine peso                  0.012938       0.012946
Polish zloty                                    0.187181       0.186364       0.186199
Qatari riyal                     0.208509
Russian ruble                    0.008885       0.008721       0.008524
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202393
Singapore dollar                 0.561744       0.561142                      0.561434
South African rand               0.041931       0.041729                      0.041304
Swedish krona                    0.072651       0.072258       0.071996
Swiss franc                      0.853065       0.854633        0.85083       0.849599
Thai baht                        0.020675       0.020626       0.020646       0.020649
Trinidadian dollar               0.112257       0.112518        0.11231
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206664
Uruguayan peso                    0.01923        0.01928       0.019295
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

