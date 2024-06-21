AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 33.1 (0.4%)
BR30 26,460 Increased By 509.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq lower as semiconductor shares weigh

Reuters Published June 21, 2024 Updated June 21, 2024 09:25pm

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Friday weighed down by chip stocks, while investors also assessed stronger-than-expected U.S. business activity data.

AI chip firm Nvidia dropped 4.4%, after losses in the previous session saw its market valuation fall back below that of Microsoft.

Semiconductor stocks Qualcomm, Broadcom, Micron Technology and Arm Holdings were down between 2% and 5%, dragging the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index 2.2% lower.

Technology was the worst hit among the major S&P 500 sector indexes, and was down 1.3%.

Megacaps such as Alphabet, Amazon.com and Apple rose between 0.6% and 1.4%.

U.S. business activity crept up to a 26-month high in June amid a rebound in employment, but price pressures subsided considerably, offering hope that a recent slowdown in inflation was likely to be sustained.

Flash services PMI increased to 55.1 this month, above expectations of 53.7, while manufacturing PMI edged up to 51.7, compared with expectations of a dip to 51.

S&P 500, Nasdaq scale record highs as Nvidia lengthens its lead

The market is also assessing a string of weakening economic data, and commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that interest rates could remain higher for longer if there is no consistent improvement in inflation numbers.

Friday’s session will mark the expiry of quarterly derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures, also known as “triple witching”, adding to market volatility.

Money markets are still pricing in a 58% chance of a 25-basis point rate cut in September, and still expect about two rate cuts this year, according to LSEG’s FedWatch data.

The S&P 500 crossed the 5,500-point milestone during Thursday’s session, however, both the benchmark index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed lower as megacap stocks pulled back.

Wall Street’s bumper gains since the final leg of 2023 have been primarily driven by the likes of Nvidia and a handful of other heavily weighted stocks linked to artificial intelligence. Analysts, however, have raised concerns whether the strong increase in their valuations is sustainable.

“The largest companies in the S&P 500 are excellent, very profitable and growing quickly … but they are getting a little bit expensive,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

“We wouldn’t be surprised if the market takes a breather and cools off a bit in the short term.”

At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 73.72 points, or 0.19%, at 39,208.48, the S&P 500 was down 17.36 points, or 0.32%, at 5,455.81, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 98.42 points, or 0.56%, at 17,623.17.

Spirit AeroSystems rose 4.8% following a Reuters report that Boeing is nearing a deal to buy back the airplane parts supplier after months of talks.

Sarepta Therapeutics soared 34.8% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed the expanded use of the company’s gene therapy for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy aged four and older.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 60 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street NASDAQ US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500, Nasdaq lower as semiconductor shares weigh

Post-floods resilience: World Bank approves $535mn for two projects in Pakistan

KSE-100 sees resistance at 80,000, closes flat after over 1,250-point gain

Pakistan’s REER index down 3.62% MoM in May, now stands at 100.67

Balochistan govt presents Rs955.6bn ‘surplus’ budget for FY2024-25

Five soldiers martyred in Kurram IED blast: ISPR

US supports direct discussions between Pakistan, India: State Dept

China determined to build upgraded version of CPEC with Pakistan: senior Chinese minister

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Chinese giant BYD partners with HUBCO subsidiary to introduce EVs in Pakistan

Oil set for second week of gains on signs of improving demand

Read more stories