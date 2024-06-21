AIRLINK 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.69%)
BOP 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.9%)
DGKC 92.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.99%)
FCCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.56%)
FFBL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.61%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.13%)
HBL 123.73 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.48%)
HUBC 156.25 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (7.28%)
HUMNL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.95%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
KOSM 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.63%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.49%)
PAEL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PPL 119.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SEARL 59.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1%)
SNGP 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.86%)
SSGC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.67%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 8,310 Decreased By -0.3 (-0%)
BR30 26,264 Increased By 314.4 (1.21%)
KSE100 78,664 Decreased By -137.1 (-0.17%)
KSE30 25,389 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.19%)
Jun 21, 2024
European shares open lower as tech losses weigh

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024 01:44pm

European shares opened lower on Friday, with technology shares at the helm of the selloff, while Danish brewer Carlsberg Group slumped after British soft drinks maker Britvic rejected its $3.9 billion revised takeover proposal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2%, as of 0715 GMT, with the technology sub-index losing 0.6% after rising nearly 2% in the previous session.

The construction and materials sector slipped 0.7%, while retail shed 0.5% as British discount chain B&M fell 1.8% after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating to “underweight” from “equal-weight”.

The European benchmark was still on track for modest weekly gains, following a more than 2% drop last week when markets were rattled after French President Emmanuel Macron had called for a snap parliamentary election.

European shares rise after Swiss rate cut

Among other stocks, Denmark’s Zealand Pharma, jumped 23.1% after an early-stage study showed a high dose of its drug helped reduce weight by an average 8.6% after 16 weekly doses.

Carlsberg Group dropped nearly 6% after Britvic rejected its takeover bid, citing that the proposal “significantly undervalued” the group and its prospects. Shares of Britvic jumped 14.4%.

European shares

