Hong Kong stocks open with losses

AFP Published 21 Jun, 2024 10:52am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Friday following a tepid performance on Wall Street, even as data pointed to a slowdown in the US economy that provided the Federal Reserve room to cut interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.33 percent, or 243.98 points, to 18,091.34.

Hong Kong stocks open with gains

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.24 percent, or 7.20 points, to 2,998.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.33 percent, or 5.40 points, to 1,650.46.

