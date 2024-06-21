AIRLINK 85.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.57%)
BOP 5.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
DFML 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.85%)
DGKC 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.03%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
FFBL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.62%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
HASCOL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
HBL 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (2.52%)
HUBC 148.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
HUMNL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.82%)
OGDC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PPL 120.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.11%)
PTC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 59.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.78%)
SSGC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
TRG 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 8,375 Increased By 64.8 (0.78%)
BR30 26,126 Increased By 175.8 (0.68%)
KSE100 79,246 Increased By 444.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,598 Increased By 159.9 (0.63%)
Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for weekly gain on US rate-cut optimism, geopolitical woes

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024 10:19am

Gold prices were poised for a second consecutive weekly gain on Friday, driven by safe-haven demand amid tensions in the Middle East and rising bets that the US Federal Reserve might reduce interest rates later this year.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,360.95 per ounce as of 0344 GMT, after hitting a two-week high in the previous session. Bullion gained over 1% so far for the week.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,374.60.

“In the short-term perspective, the current movement driver of this bullish going gold is primarily driven by rising geopolitical tensions, especially after the news on the attack on Gaza,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

On Thursday, several Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens of others.

“The market is now looking for what is the possibility of another rate cut after September which could be supportive of gold, keeping it above that $2,300 level,” added Wong.

Gold prices soar as Fed rate cut bets lift demand

Data on Thursday showed that first-time applications for US unemployment benefits fell moderately last week, while new housing construction dropped.

This combined with tepid retail sales last month keeps a September US rate cut on the table. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The next market focus is on the US flash purchasing managers’ indexes due at 0145 GMT.

“While corrections are possible, the support level around $2,300 remains crucial for gold, with any significant downturn likely influenced by shifts in economic indicators or sudden market movements,” ACY Securities analyst Luca Santos said.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $30.60 per ounce, platinum was up 0.4% at $982.45 and palladium gained 0.8% to $930.98.

All three metals are headed for weekly gains.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates LME gold Gold spot rates

Comments

200 characters

Gold set for weekly gain on US rate-cut optimism, geopolitical woes

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Read more stories