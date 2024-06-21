770 illegal gas connections removed as SSGC continues crackdown

KARACHI: SSGC continued to demonstrate zero tolerance against gas theft incidences in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan through raids in residential areas.

In fresh operations, around 770 illegal domestic connections were removed in different cities and towns by the Company’s theft control teams. FIRs were also lodged against miscreants involved in stealing gas from direct lines to run their commercial concerns.

In Karachi, Customer Relations’ Department’s theft control teams removed 570 illegal domestic underground and overhead connections in F B Area and Liaquatabad. In majority of pilferage cases, residents had illegally extended gas connections that were dismantled during the raids. Service lines were also killed by SSGC teams to prevent any further unauthorized use.

FIR was lodged against a bakery factory owner in North Karachi who was caught using heavy generator directly through service line to consume gas illegally during a raid conducted by Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) and SSGC Police. Theft claims are being raised for recovery of losses incurred.

Raids were also conducted by SSGC’s theft control teams on houses involved in underground and overhead theft in Nawabshah and Larkana regions, with the removal of 25 illegal domestic connections. Theft clamps and rubber pipes used in pilferage were removed by the reading teams. Consequently, theft claims are being raised. Following a raid undertaken by SS&CGTO, FIR was also lodged against gas theft culprits who were caught stealing gas directly to run their hotel business in Nawabshah.

Meanwhile, in upper and lower Balochistan, crackdown against gas theft miscreants continued with removal of 175 overhead and underground illegal gas connections in Quetta, Pishin, Kalat and Mastung regions. In some cases, fake meters were found that were also disconnected. In addition, clamps and rubber pipes used in gas theft were removed and confiscated by the theft control teams. Theft claims are also being raised.

In the meantime, strict monitoring and vigilance of the gas theft infested areas will be ensured to prevent repeated cases of pilferage in the residential neighbourhoods of the above-mentioned cities. SSGC is laser focused towards controlling the menace of gas theft through regular raids and aggressive prosecution. Gas theft is one of the major reasons behind Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG) or line losses being incurred by SSGC.

