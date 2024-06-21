PIA’s first post-Hajj flight arrives at Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has commenced its post-Hajj operation as first post-Hajj flight from Jeddah to Karachi, PK-860, arrived with 160 pilgrims.

According to the details, the airline will operate 171 flights to bring over 35,000 Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

Under the Government Hajj Scheme, approximately 19,500 pilgrims, under Private Hajj Scheme, 14,900 pilgrims, and around 630 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj pilgrims will return to Pakistan.

