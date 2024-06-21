Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-21

India’s rice export prices climb

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

MUMBAI/ BANGKOK/ HANOI/BANGLADESH AND BENGALURU: India’s rice export prices rose to a near three-month peak this week as demand picked up and the government raised paddy procurement price for the new season.

India on Wednesday raised the price at which it will buy new-season common rice paddy from farmers by 5.4% to 2,300 rupees ($27) per 100 kg. “With the hike in paddy prices, export prices of rice will also go up.

Overseas buyers will still make purchase. Even after factoring in the hike, Indian rice is cheaper than rice from other origins,” a Mumbai-based trader said. Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $544-$552 per ton, up from last week’s $539-$546. Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $570 per ton, down from $570-$575 a week ago. “Trading activity is weak as buyers are halting their purchases to wait for the Philippines to officially cut its import tariff on rice,” a trader based in the Mekong Delta said. “We heard the Philippines’ decision to cut the tariff is pending final approval from its president, likely in July or September.”

Traders said export prices are also moving in tandem with domestic paddy prices amid an ongoing harvest in the Mekong Delta area, which will end in early July.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice slipped to $615-$620 per ton from last week’s $630. Prices came down slightly due to weaker demand because Thai rice prices were higher than Vietnam, a Bangkok-based trader said.

Rice rice crop

Comments

200 characters

India’s rice export prices climb

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

Read more stories