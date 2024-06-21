WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 20, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 18-Jun-24 17-Jun-24 14-Jun-24 13-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104602 0.104607 0.104599 0.104327
Euro 0.813269 0.813068 0.811011 0.815883
Japanese yen 0.004814 0.004821 0.004827 0.004825
U.K. pound 0.963095 0.961647 0.96428 0.966553
U.S. dollar 0.759 0.759025 0.758947 0.756568
Algerian dinar 0.005635 0.005621
Australian dollar 0.502913 0.501032 0.502878 0.502512
Botswana pula 0.055862 0.055712 0.055631 0.055608
Brazilian real 0.140379 0.140238 0.141531 0.140188
Brunei dollar 0.561142 0.561434 0.560836
Canadian dollar 0.553086 0.552299 0.550391
Chilean peso 0.000809 0.000818 0.000825 0.000827
Czech koruna 0.032836 0.032921 0.032778 0.033035
Danish krone 0.109016 0.108986 0.109378
Indian rupee 0.009092 0.009084 0.009056
Israeli New Shekel 0.203923 0.203383 0.203854 0.203652
Korean won 0.00055 0.000551 0.000554 0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46962
Malaysian ringgit 0.161033 0.160698
Mauritian rupee 0.016155 0.016106 0.016126 0.016262
Mexican peso 0.041221 0.040974 0.040811
New Zealand dollar 0.464963 0.465206 0.467246 0.467029
Norwegian krone 0.07104 0.070787 0.071126
Omani rial
Peruvian sol 0.200641 0.200681
Philippine peso 0.012946 0.012889
Polish zloty 0.187181 0.186364 0.186199 0.188581
Qatari riyal 0.207848
Russian ruble 0.008721 0.008524 0.008577
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201751
Singapore dollar 0.561142 0.561434 0.560836
South African rand 0.041729 0.041304 0.041083
Swedish krona 0.072258 0.071996 0.07271
Swiss franc 0.854633 0.85083 0.849599 0.844101
Thai baht 0.020626 0.020646 0.020649 0.020656
Trinidadian dollar 0.112518 0.11231 0.111892
U.A.E. dirham 0.206009
Uruguayan peso 0.01928 0.019295 0.019261
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
