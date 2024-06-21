WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 20, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Jun-24 17-Jun-24 14-Jun-24 13-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104602 0.104607 0.104599 0.104327 Euro 0.813269 0.813068 0.811011 0.815883 Japanese yen 0.004814 0.004821 0.004827 0.004825 U.K. pound 0.963095 0.961647 0.96428 0.966553 U.S. dollar 0.759 0.759025 0.758947 0.756568 Algerian dinar 0.005635 0.005621 Australian dollar 0.502913 0.501032 0.502878 0.502512 Botswana pula 0.055862 0.055712 0.055631 0.055608 Brazilian real 0.140379 0.140238 0.141531 0.140188 Brunei dollar 0.561142 0.561434 0.560836 Canadian dollar 0.553086 0.552299 0.550391 Chilean peso 0.000809 0.000818 0.000825 0.000827 Czech koruna 0.032836 0.032921 0.032778 0.033035 Danish krone 0.109016 0.108986 0.109378 Indian rupee 0.009092 0.009084 0.009056 Israeli New Shekel 0.203923 0.203383 0.203854 0.203652 Korean won 0.00055 0.000551 0.000554 0.000549 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46962 Malaysian ringgit 0.161033 0.160698 Mauritian rupee 0.016155 0.016106 0.016126 0.016262 Mexican peso 0.041221 0.040974 0.040811 New Zealand dollar 0.464963 0.465206 0.467246 0.467029 Norwegian krone 0.07104 0.070787 0.071126 Omani rial Peruvian sol 0.200641 0.200681 Philippine peso 0.012946 0.012889 Polish zloty 0.187181 0.186364 0.186199 0.188581 Qatari riyal 0.207848 Russian ruble 0.008721 0.008524 0.008577 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201751 Singapore dollar 0.561142 0.561434 0.560836 South African rand 0.041729 0.041304 0.041083 Swedish krona 0.072258 0.071996 0.07271 Swiss franc 0.854633 0.85083 0.849599 0.844101 Thai baht 0.020626 0.020646 0.020649 0.020656 Trinidadian dollar 0.112518 0.11231 0.111892 U.A.E. dirham 0.206009 Uruguayan peso 0.01928 0.019295 0.019261 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

