HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Thursday, building on the previous day’s surge, which was fuelled by hopes for fresh market-boosting measures from China’s leaders.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 percent, or 23.24 points, to 18,453.63.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.08 percent, or 2.33 points, to 3,015.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.21 percent, or 3.62 points, to 1,684.03.